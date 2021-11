Navasota Little Diggers completed their fifth season Saturday, Nov. 13, crowning three champions. The Rabbits won the Kindergarten-2nd Grade Division. Dani Guzman was named MVP. Hamsters won the 3rd-4th Grade Division. Nicole Burzynski was MVP. The Pandas claimed the 5th-6th Grade championship. Z'Ryiah Anderson was the team MVP. Courtesy photos