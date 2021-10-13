Navasota Fang Football

Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Davila

7th Grade A Team

Navasota 40, Davila 13;

Big Hit: Mason Warren with a huge pancake block on conversion attempt;

Big Plays: Ahmari Williams – 50-yard touchdown catch; Jamarlon Mooring -multiple big runs; Kyn’navion Chappel touchdown run;

Defensive player of the game – Spencer Ellis

7th Grade B Team

Navasota 19, Davila 0;

Big plays: Anthony Cortez - 50 yard catch and run for TD and interception return; Fabian Castillo with a big run sprung by good blocking from the O-Line and Moises Gomez; Isaias Gomez – interception;

Defensive player of the game: Aaron Brosig

VS Davila

8th Grade A Team

Davila 16, Navasota 16;

The Fangs scored on a 16-yard pass from Mark McGinty to Grayson Munoz with 56 seconds remaining. Kane Keyser kicked the extra-point for the tie.

Players of the game: Offensive line - Chris Molina; Receiver - Ashton Myles; Offensive Back - Mark McGinty; Def Line - Ariel Aguilar; Linebacker - Sean Acosta; Def Back - Quan Pratt;

8th Grade B Team

Navasota 26, Davila 12;

The score was 12-6 before Braylon McGown’s 46-yard punt return to the 19-yard line ignited the Fangs. Dre Chavez did a great job leading the offense and Adolpho Ocampo leading the defense.

Players of the game: Offensive Line - Orlando Santiago; Receiver - Landon Smith; Off Back -Braylon McGowan; Defensive Line - JR Bueno; Linebacker Cotton Brigner; Secondary - Braylon McGowen;