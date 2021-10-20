Navasota Fang Football

TUESDAY, OCT. 12 AT WELLBORN

8th Grade A Team Navasota 32, Wellborn 0;

The 8th grade Fangs A team played a physical game against the Wellborn Warhawks to notch a 32-0 win.

Defensively the Fangs were led by lineman Allen Magee who had multiple sacks and tackles-forloss, earning him Defensive Player of the Week honors. Linebacker of the Week, Elijah Jennings, had an interception return for a touchdown and multiple big hits. Jalen Jackson was also named Defensive Back of the Week.

Sean Acosta carried a big load for the Fangs offensively scoring multiple rushing touchdowns. He was named Offensive Player of the Week. The Otto twins, Evan and Owen, and Mark McGinty stepped up huge with two big fourth-down conversions. Evan and Owen were co-Receivers of the Week.

8th Grade B Team Navasota 33, Wellborn 12;

The 8th grade Fangs B team played a great game defeating Wellborn 33-12, to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Defensively Jabari Davis led the way with several key plays that kept the Warhawks from scoring. He earned Defensive Back of the Week. Cotton Brigner had several key blocks that allowed the Fang offense to rush for multiple yards. He was named Player of the Game.

Other key players incuded: Lineman of the Week - Jake Harper; Co-Running Backs of the Week – Jamarious Thomas and Komarion Garrett; Linebacker of the Week – TJ Warren.

vs Wellborn 7th Grade A Team Navasota 40, Wellborn 13;

The 7th Grade Fangs A team used big plays and physical play from the offensive-line to secure a 40-13 win over Wellborn. The dominant play by the line allowed the Fangs to run at will. Johnny Ruvalcaba and Davyn Torres led the Fang rushing attack.

Davyn Torres earned Defensive Player of the Game. Jamarlon Mooring also made several key stops.

7th Grade B Team Navasota 12, Wellborn 0;

Navasota used great blocking to pick up another win, defeating Wellborn 12-0.

Luis Vazquez followed blocks from Aaron Brosig and Anthony Cortez and scampered 60-yards downfield for the first score. Vazquez then had a big block of his own to spring Isaias Gomez for a big run. Erik Rosales earned Defensive Player of the Game with multiple big stops at the line of scrimmage.