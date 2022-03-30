NAVASOTA RATTLER RELAYS
Thursday, March 24,
Varsity Girls — 2nd Place (133 points)
Long Jump: 1st Place (Le’yonce Williams), 2nd Place (Jalyn Williams); High Jump: 1st Place (Kylie WalterSteptoe); Shot Put 1st Place (Tiara Mccoy), 3rd Place (Miracle Montgomery); Discus: 3rd Place (Kristalyn West); 4x100 Relay. 2nd Place (Le’yonce Williams, Jemoreya Warren, Na la Richardson, Jalyn Williams); 800m Run: 3rd Place (Kylie Maxson); 100m Dash: 1st Place (Jalyn Williams); 4x200 Relay: 1st Place (Le’yonce Williams, Nala Richardson, Jemoreya Warren, Piper Alexander); 400m Dash: 2nd Place (Kylie Walter-Steptoe); 200m Dash: 2nd Place (Le’yonce Williams); 1600m Run: 3rd Place (Kylie Maxson); Shot Put 5th Place (Colby Ingram), 6th Place (Jose Lopez); Discus: 4th Place (Matthew Sosa), 5th Place (Jose Lopez);Triple Jump: 4th Place (Jadyn Williams), 6th Place Nick Castaneda);
Varsity Boys — 3rd Place (97 points)
110m Hurdles: 4th Place (Camden Dacus); 100m Dash: 5th Place (Xavier Steptoe);4x200 Relay. 2nd Place (Cameron Ross, Edward Gray, Jesus Steels, Frankedric Powell); 400m Dash: 3rd Place (Edward Gray), 6th Place (D’angelo Jackson); 300m Hurdles: 6th Place (Jahkeim Paldo); 200m Dash: 5th Place (Cameron Ross); 4x400 Relay: 2nd Place (Jesus Steels, Kaddon Hubbard, Jonah Glasemann, Edward Gray); Long Jump: (Frankedrick Powell), 5th Place Jesus Steels); High Jump: 5th Place - tie (Jadyn Wil lams, Kaddon Hubbard);
JV Girls - 2nd Place (93 Points)
Long Jump: 1st Place (Belinda Mcneal); High Jump - 3rd Place (Ariyah Curley); 4x100 Relay- 2nd Place (Makayla Pratt, Ariyah Curley, Bre Stokes, Belinda McNeal); 4200 Relay. 2nd Place (Makayla Pratt, Ariyah Curley, Bre Stokes, Belinda McNeal); 800m Run: 1st Place (Jadyn Dacus);
JV Boys — 2nd Place (148 points)
4x100 Relay. 2nd Place (Jakerious Dailey, Jaeveon Graves, Artavian Rutherford, ZyrnerickTaylor); 100m Dash: 5th Place (Artavian Rutherford), 6th Place (Xavier Blackshear); 4200 Relay. 1st Place (Jakerious Dailey, Jaeveon Graves, Chris Hickmon, ZyrnerickTaylor); 400m Dash: 1st Place (Rontarrius Richardson), 4th Place (Francisco Herrera); 300m Hurdles: 1st Place (Bruce McDonald), 2nd Place (Decorei Jackson); 200m Dash: 4th Place (Cayden McGinty); 6th Place (Xavier Blackshear); 4x400 Relay: 1st Place (Dacorei Jackson, Francisco Herrera, Rontarrius Richardson, Chris Hickmon); Long Jump: 1st Place (ZyrnerickTaylor), 2nd Place (Chris Hickmon); 6th Place (Markerian Wesley); Shot Put 2nd Place (Jayden Shepard), 5th Place (Andres Tobias); Discus:4th Place (Alex Lopez); Triple Jump: 1st Place (Jaeveon Graves); High Jump: 2nd Place (Cayden McGinty), 6th Place (Dacorei Jackson);
Next meet: Snook Bluejays Invitational, Thursday, March 31;