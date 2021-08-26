Navasota Rattlers (0-0) at Wharton Tigers (0-0)

Previous Meetings: Navasota leads the series 3-0; 2020: Navasota (W) 35-13; 2011: Navasota (W) 54-0; 2010: Navasota (W) 49-12;

Key Players: NHS - Ja’mar Jessie is the returning Offensive MVP and preseason MVP in the district. He passed for 2,182 yards and 24 TD’s in 2020. Last season against Wharton he was 14/19 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Steptoe had seven touchdown receptions and 846 receiving yards in 2020. WHS – Raymond Hudson is an explosive back that Wharton will rely heavily on. He also plays linebacker.

Key Matchup: The key matchup will be a battle of the defensive secondary. Navasota features an array of receivers that can punish defensive secondaries, but Navasota also boasts a young, defensive secondary. Whichever defensivesecondary performs best will have the best shot of winning.

Next Week: Sealy at Navasota; Wharton at Columbia.