Nevill twins shining on college court

Iola High School graduates Taylor and Tatum Nevill are playing regularly for the Trinity Valley Community College women’s volleyball team.

Freshman Taylor played in the first five matches, while her twin appeared in three.

Middle hitter Taylor had a season-high eight kills in the opener. She had five kills and season highs of six digs and six block assists in her third match, the team’s only win.

Outside hitter Tatum had a season-high eight digs in the victory over Cisco College and added two kills.

Women’s basketball

Keaundra Eddings led Blinn College with 15 points against Ranger College. Previously at Navasota High, she had three rebounds and two steals.

McMurry University sophomore D’Asia White had two points, one steal, one rebound and one assist against Concordia Texas. She played for Anderson-Shiro High.

Women’s indoor track and field

McNeese State University junior Malaiya Jedkins placed fourth in the triple jump at the Louisiana Invite, the season opener. The Navasota High alumna finished sixth in the long jump.

Baseball

Logan Shead was on the McMurry baseball team during the fall but is not on the roster for the spring, according to Mike Ezekiel, director of athletics communications and operations. The freshman competed for the Owls.

Men’s basketball

Former Rattler Kae’ron Baker of Louisiana College led all players with 32 points in a loss to LeTourneau University. The senior tied for the team lead with seven rebounds and had four assists.

Navasota resident Trajan Wesley missed the first 17 games for University of Louisiana at Lafayette because of an injury. The guard missed significant time during the 2019-20 season because of injuries.

Men’s indoor track and field

Past Rattler Ronnie Jackson finished seventh in the 60-meter hurdles at the Louisiana Invite. The McNeese State sophomore did not clear a height in the high jump.

