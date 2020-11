New Waverly Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1) at Anderson-Shiro Owls (5-4, 3-2)

Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m.

Owl Stadium, 1139 Highway 90

North, Anderson, 77830

Last Week: New Waverly vs Kountze (W) 42-0; Anderson-Shiro: Bye;

2020: New Waverly: Week 1: vs Centerville (W) 34-12; Week 2: at Lovelady (W) 33-0; Week 3: vs Hearne (canceled); Week 4: Bye; vs Week 5: Normangee (L) 40-24; Week 6: vs Warren (W) 38-0; Week 7: at Newton (L) 62-10; Week 8: vs Hemphill (W) 38-28; Week 9: at Corrigan-Camden (W) 40-27; Week 10: vs Kountze (W) 42-0; Anderson-Shiro: Week 1: vs Brazos (W) 21-15; Week 2: at Somerville (W) 34-7; Week 3: vs Blanco (L) 34-9; Week 4: at Trinity (L) 14-12; Week 5: at Warren (W) 13-12; Week 6: vs Newton (L) 62-0; Week 7: at Hemphill (L) 14-8; Week 8: vs Corrigan-Camden (W) 6-0; Week 9: at Kountze (W) 42-0; Week 10: Bye;

Previous Matchups: Series is tied 3-3; 2019: Anderson-Shiro (W) 40-7; 2018: Anderson-Shiro (W) 28-0; 2017: New Waverly (W) 20-8; 2016: New Waverly (W) 47-14; 2013: Anderson-Shiro (W) 26- 14; 2012: New Waverly (W) 54-20;

Next Week: 3A Division II Bi-District Playoffs – TBA;