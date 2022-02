Kylie Maxson and Alex Santos won the Mixed Doubles consolation bracket at the Madisonville Varsity Tennis tournament Saturday, Feb. 19. They lost their first-round match to The Woodlands in a tiebreaker 8-9 (4-7) putting them in the consolation bracket. They then faced Waco Robinson beating them 6-2, beat Rusk 6-0, then played Elkhart for the finals beating them 6-0. Courtesy photo