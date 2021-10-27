NJH Lady Fang Volleyball

AT WELLBORN 7TH GRADE A TEAM

Wellborn 2, Navasota 1

(18-25, 25-11, 25-15)

The 7th grade A Lady Fangs played an exciting match tonight going to three sets against the Warhawks. They won the first set 25- 18, lost the second set 25-11 and lost the third set 25-15. Emma Musick played hard throughout all three sets and Sadie Phillips was another outstanding player.

7th Grade B Team

Wellborn 2, Navasota 0

(25-17, 25-13)

The Fangs 7th B Team came up short against Wellborn losing the first set 17- 25 and the second set 13- 25. Caylee Dhaese was the outstanding player and Raven Gibbs had great serves throughout the match.

8th Grade A Team Wellborn 2, Navasota 0

(25-15, 25-13)

The Lady Fangs fought hard against Wellborn losing the first set 15-25 and the second set 13-25. Carmen Herrera’s serves had the Lady Fangs in the game and Mallory Heathcott played aggressively throughout the match.

8th Grade B Team Wellborn 2, Navasota 0

(25-16, 25-18)

It was a hard match for the 7th Grade B Team Lady Fangs falling to Wellborn 2-0. Iyana Warren played an outstanding match with her front row coverage and Jocelyn Santoy had great serves.