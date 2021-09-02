Normangee Panthers (1-0) at Iola Bulldogs (0-1)

Friday, Sept. 3, 7:30pm

Bulldog Stadium, 22771 FM 244, Iola, Texas 77861

Last week: Thrall 40, Iola 6; Normangee 49, Bremond 13;

Previous Matchups: Iola leads the all-time series 33-23. 2019: Iola (W) 32- 29; 2018: Normangee (W) 26-13; 2015: Normangee (W) 30-12; 2014: Iola (W) 57-12; 2011 Normangee (W) 50-14;

Key Players: Normangee quarterback Izaha Jones leads the powerful Panther attack. He is a true dual-threat quarterback. Iola running back Coy Elliott had 102 yards rushing and averaged 6 yards-per-carry (YPC) in week one. Kyler Draher averaged 8 YPC, had a touchdown and rushed for 97 yards.

Key Matchup: Iola has to find a way to contain the Panthers versatile quarterback. If they limit his production, then they increase their chance at an upset.

Next Week: Lovelady at Iola; Chilton at Normangee