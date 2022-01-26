Normangee tops Bulldogs

NORMANGEE – The Iola Lady Bulldogs fell to the Normangee Lady Panthers 63-40, in District 26- 2A action Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Iola dropped to 1-2 in district competition. Ava Pointer led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points followed by Brayla Roberts 11. Other players involved in the scoring included Abree Raley with six, Chloe Vaughn, two, and Lindsey Gooch, one.

Iola was scheduled to play Friday, Jan. 21, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19. The Lady Bulldogs played at Somerville Tuesday, Jan. 25, (results were not available at press time). Iola will play at Snook Friday, Jan. 28, beginning at 6 p.m.

Varsity Boys

Brian Crosby led the Iola Bulldogs in a one-point loss to Normangee, 43-42. Crosby scored 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Iola is now 0-2 in District 26-2A. Their game was also canceled Friday, Jan. 21, due to COVID-19 concerns. The Bulldogs will play at Snook Friday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. and hosts Mumford Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m.