Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Rattler attack too much for callow Falcons
Next article
Macedonia Homecoming Revival Sept. 17–19

Owls claw past Longhorns

September 17, 2025 - 06:07
Posted in:
Sports
Article Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt Text

TARKINGTON — The Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls fought beak and talon Friday night, Sept.12, to get a tough road win against the Tarkington Longhorns, 14-13. The contest featured the 3A Div. 2 Owls stepping up in competition to face the first of two 4A Division 2 opponents.    The Owls got off to ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025