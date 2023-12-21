Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Lady Rattlers strike past Lady Jars
Grimes County Basketball

Owls fall in district-opener

December 21, 2023 - 14:46
Sports

ANDERSON — Anderson-Shiro flew into the District 23-3A opener against the defending champion Crockett Bulldogs Dec. 15, but fell short, 58-46.  The Owls (6-6, 0-1) had a chance to tie the game before halftime, but a pair of missed free throws gave the Bulldogs a 24-22 lead heading into the locker ...

