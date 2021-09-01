Owls fall in season opener

WALLIS – The Anderson-Shiro Owls lost their season-opener in a sloppy night on the road to the Brazos Cougars 23-8.

The Owls scored first on an errant snap that sailed out of the back of the endzone resulting in a safety. Brazos answered with a pair of first-half touchdowns and a third-quarter safety to take a 16-2 lead.

Jarvis Haynes capped an impressive drive late in the third quarter cutting the Cougar lead in half, 16-8, but that’s as close as the Owls could manage. Brazos finalized the score with a touchdown in the fourth.

Haynes finished with 52 yards rushing and a touchdown. Senior linebacker Duncan Benton had 15 tackles including seven solo tackles, five tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. Travis Anderson had 10 tackles, two for a loss and a fumble recovery. Camren Klawinsky had seven tackles, three for a loss and two forced fumbles.

Brazos plays at Bay Area Christin Friday, Sept. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. The Owls host Somerville Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.