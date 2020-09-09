Owls gain late traction in ‘mud bowl’

SOMERVILLE – It was a sloppy start for the Anderson-Shiro Owls and Somerville Yeguas as a day of rain made for muddy conditions and numerous turnovers. The Owls gained traction before halftime and pulled out a 34-7 win.

During the first nine drives of the game the sloppy conditions attributed to four turnovers, a turnover on downs and a blocked punt. Just before the end of the first half, the Owls gained traction. With 2:08 remaining before halftime, Cole Werner evaded pressure and connected with Austin Cooper for a 6-yard score. Duncan Benton connected on the point-after to give the Owls the lead.

The Owls continued to climb the slippery slope and extend their lead in the third quarter on a Ca’Darrius William’s 30-yard touchdown run off a reverse handoff. Duncan Benton converted the PAT. Further extending the Owl lead was Kelvin Adair who powered into the endzone for a threeyard score. A mishandled snap in the mud on the point-after and the score remained Anderson-Shiro 20, Somerville 0.

Jeremiah Teague put the Yeguas on the scoreboard with a 5-yard run in the fourth. Said Reyna converted the kick.

Williams found the endzone a second time through the air as he hauled in a 30-yard pass from Werner. Williams finished with six receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball once for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Werner completed eight of his 10 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Werner had 17 yards on eight carries as well.

Somerville (1-2) travels to play the Leon Cougars (1-1) Friday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Anderson-Shiro hosts Blanco Friday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m.