Owls grasp third place

LUFKIN — Anderson–Shiro pounded through the first two games in the bronze bracket of the Lufkin High School tournament, Aug. 21–23, before dropping the championship game to Chester, 2–1. The Lady Owls finished pool play, 2–4, and bracket play, 2–1. Pool play Thursday, Aug. 21 Lumberton 2, Owls 0 (14–25, 8–25) Top players: Abi Budge ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!