Owls open district with a win

WARREN – Anderson-Shiro quarterback Cole Werner had a huge night helping lead the Owls to a 13-12 win over the Warren Warriors to begin District 12-3A Division 2 with a win.

The Owls (3-2, 1-0) allowed just 228 yards of offense to the previously unbeaten Warriors (3-1, 0-1).

Werner led the Owl attack offensively with 80 yards passing and 444 yards rushing with two rushing touchdowns. Kelvin Adair had 90 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Defensively the Owls were led by linebacker Duncan Benton who had 12 tackles, three which were for a loss. Brice Beene had three tackles and an interception. Tanner Goudeau had eight tackles with three for a loss.

The Owls host Newton Friday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. Warren plays at New Waverly Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m.