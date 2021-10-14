Owls search for first district win

ANDERSON - The Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls felt a slow, methodical sting from the Hemphill Hornets Friday night at Fighting Owl Stadium. The Owls fell to the Hornets 22-6 in a tough fought game.

Hemphill received the opening kickoff and marched down the field using a strong running game and a few key passes. At the 7:40 mark of the opening stanza, the Hornets punched the rock across the line to take an 8-0 lead over Owls.

The Owls responded early in the second quarter with one of their longest runs from scrimmage this season. Karrter Ellis took the ball around the right end for a 60-yard scamper down to the 5-yard line. Ellis followed the offensive line a couple of plays later to punch it in from a few yards out and bring the Owls within two. Owl head coach Brad Hodges stated, “Ellis brings a lot of power and speed in a small package. He is tough to bring down and is a real spark plug for us.”

The Owl defense held tough until late in the second quarter. Hemphill got things going with a late drive to take a 14-6 lead. Three plays later a Hornet interception ended an Owl threat just before half. This miscue allowed Hemphill to use a short field and a long pass to go up 22-6 with just a few seconds left in the half.

A defensive battle ensued in the second half. Hemphill’s defense mounted a bend but do not break mentality that kept the Owls offense out of the endzone. The Owls had their chances, but the young team was unable to capitalize on several close situations around the goal line.

Hodges was pleased with the way the Owls moved the ball but stated, “some young guys are being forced to play due to injury and they are really starting to step up and gain valuable experience. Still, we have to learn to ratchet up our focus, our intensity level and get points when those red zone opportunities present themselves.”

The Owls moved the ball well several times during the contest but just fell short of the end zone most of the night. Ellis finished the night with a 7-yards per carry average. Auston Cooper led all receivers with four catches for a 10-yard average per reception.

This Friday the Owls continue district play in East Texas with an important game at Corrigan-Camden High School’s Bulldog Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.