Owls take victory flight

ANDERSON – Anderson-Shiro notched their first win of the season as the Owls took down the Somerville Yeguas 26-20 Friday, Sept. 3, in their home-opener.

Sophomore quarterback Jordan Coronado made huge strides in only his second start, passing for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushing for three more.

I’m not surprised at all at the game Jordan had,” stated Owl Head Coach Brad Hodges. “He’s got all the tools to be a great quarterback and as a sophomore the more he gets used to the speed of the varsity game the better he is going to be. His work ethic is exactly what you look for in quarterback and he’s starting to understand the on and off field preparation that is necessary to be successful at this level, so I expect him to continue to improve.”

Austin Cooper caught two passes from the sophomore quarterback including a touchdown. Cooper also had six tackles and a tackle-for-loss.

Defensively Duncan Benton and Travis Anderson each had nine tackles. Benton made four tackles in the backfield and Anderson had one tackle for a loss.

Martavion Offing had a stellar game with six tackles defensively, an interception, 40 yards receiving and 21 yards rushing.

“You always like to see a good bit of improvement from week one to week two, so we were certainly pleased in that aspect,” explained Hodges. “We knew we didn’t put our best foot forward in week ones, so to bounce back against an opponent that is a contender for their district title was good to see. There was still plenty of room for improvement, but I was most pleased that when the offense needed to step up they did; when defense needed to step up they did; and we made big special teams plays down the stretch. It was a total team effort.”

Anderson-Shiro plays at Blanco Friday, Sept. 10, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. Somerville plays at Leon Friday at 7:30 p.m.