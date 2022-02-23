Panthers miss basketball playoffs

The Richards High School varsity boys basketball team needed a win Feb. 15 to advance to the playoffs.

The Panthers came up short, losing to district opponent North Zulch in the final regular-season game. It was their second loss to North Zulch this season and dropped their district record to 6-7.

Richards athletic director and boys head coach Travis Tennison was hopeful heading into the game.

He said the boys had worked through a “rough patch” earlier. The team lost four consecutive during January and lost three straight to conclude the district portion of the schedule.

“We were not all on the same page,” he said. “We had to slow it down and be a little more disciplined on defense.”

“We got hit by COVID a few times, which contributed to a little dry spell when we were playing our best basketball,” he said.

With the season over, the baseball and track and field teams will begin practicing.

He said Will Autery, who coaches the varsity girls basketball team, will coach the baseball team, which will have girls on it because the school hasn’t had a softball team in recent years.

Tennison and Bobby Conner, who coached the varsity volleyball team, will oversee the track and field squads.

“We’re in the stage of building consistency,” Tennison said.