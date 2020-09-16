Panthers ruffle the Owls feathers

ANDERSON – It was a tough night for the Anderson-Shiro Owls (2-1) as they suffered their first loss of the season to the Blanco Panthers 34-9.

Blanco (2-1) started the scoring with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter. The Owls answered back to tie the game 7-7 on a 40-yard run by Kelvin Adair to the right side of the field. Duncan Benton converted the point-after.

The Panthers regained the lead with 0:57 seconds remaining in the first half but there was an errant snap on the extra-point attempt. Duncan Benton stripped the ball and Adair picked it up and returned it the length of the field for two-points.

“We did some really nice things in the first half but ultimately we made too many mistakes against a team of that quality,” said Owl Head Coach Brad Hodges. “We showed that when we are playing like we are capable of playing, we can play with bigger schools; but we can’t make the mistakes we made and expect to win. They had some good size and ultimately that wore us down a little bit at the end to let them pull away late.”

Blanco scored 21 unanswered point in the second half to secure a 34-9 win. Blanco hosts Bandera Friday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Anderson-Shiro will be on the road Friday taking on Trinity. That game is slated for a 7 p.m. start time.