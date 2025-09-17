Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Rattler attack too much for callow Falcons

September 17, 2025 - 06:07
Sports
BROOKSHIRE —After a couple of slow starts, Navasota struck first, struck fast and struck hard to rattle Royal, 56-7, Sept. 12, at Falcon Stadium.  Rattler quarterback, Jace Jablonski, passed for six touchdowns on the night including three in the opening quarter.   “We get five stickers on our helmet if we come out ...

