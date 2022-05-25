Navasota Independent School District is hosting Rattler Camp 2022 (covering all sports) Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 2, at Navasota High School.

The camp is open to incoming third through sixth graders. It begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon each day. Cost is $25 per child with a maximum $50 fee per family. The camp will teach basic sports skills for multiple sports; will encourage positive attitudes, sportsmanship and work ethic; and provide opportunities to meet new players, coaches and have fun.

Boys’ sports will include: football, basketball, baseball, soccer, golf and tennis. Girls’ sports will include: volleyball, basketball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis.

Water will be provided, and sports drinks are available for purchase. Register in person the morning of camp.