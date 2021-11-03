Rattler freshman lead district

GONZALES - Navasota’s freshman football team used a huge 24-point third-quarter to blow past the Gonzales Apaches 44- 8 on the road Thursday, Oct. 29.

With the win Navasota improves to 8-1 on the season and remains perfect in district play (4-0), with one game remaining.

Javyn Jessie had an impressive night tossing two touchdown passes – one to Xavier Blackshear and the other to Zy’Merick Taylor. Jessie also completed two conversion passes.

Taylor also had a big night on the ground rushing for two scores and hauling in a conversion attempt. Cameron Ross and Artavian Rutherford also had rushing touchdowns. Other successful twopoint conversion attempts were Rutherford and Joseph McNeal running in conversions and Markerian Wesley-Stamps with a conversion reception.

Defensive standouts for Navasota included: Hy’Dadrian Struggs, with one fumble recovery and Giovanni Ponce, who recorded a sack.

Navasota’s final game of the season is Thursday, Nov. 4, at Rattler Stadium against the Giddings Buffaloes. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m.