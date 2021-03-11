Rattler JV knocks off Anderson

The Navasota Rattler Junior Varsity Sluggers defeated the Anderson Owls JV 7-1, at Boenker Field Tuesday, March 2.

Throughout the first two innings the game remained scoreless. Anderson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on a base hit to left field. The Rattlers answered in the bottom half of the inning with Hudson Minor scoring on a fielder’s choice.

Navasota tacked on three runs in the fourth after a double to right field by Ja’Marion Mills and an error by the Owls. In the fifth, the Rattlers scored three more runs, finalizing the score 7-1.

Devin Nunez and Camden Dacus combined for a great performance on the mound limiting the Owls to three hits and striking out 12 batters.

Rattler JV Classic

Navasota hosted the Rattler JV Classic Thursday – Saturday, March 4 through 6 at newly renovated Boenker Field. They finished the tournament 1-2 beginning with a 15-0 win over Hempstead before dropping a 10-1 decision to A&M Consolidated sophomores and a 5-1 loss to Franklin JV.

Outstanding defensive players on the weekend were Chris Tejeda, Camden Dacus, Nicolas Castaneda and Michael Guzman.

Offensively Navasota was led by Chance Risner (4 hits, 3 RBIs), Trenton Bohack (3 hits, 4 RBIs), Jessie Valadez (2 Stolen bases, 4 runs scored).

Navasota JV is 2-2-1 on the season.