Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
WILSON DEWAYNE DAVISON
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Rattler place 4th in Madisonville

Special To The Examiner
Posted in:
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Courtesy photos Tradarious Frazier and Javyn Jessie were selected to the Madisonville Classic Invitational all-tournament team. The Rattlers finished fourth in the tournament.
  • Article Image Alt Text

MADISONVILLE – The Navasota Rattler boys’ basketball team finished the Madisonville Classic Invitational 2-2, finishing in fourth place.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Rattlers picked up a pair of wins. They knocked off Buffalo 59-46 then beat Hearne 42-35. In Day two, Friday, Dec. 3, they fell short to the tournament host Madisonville Mustangs, 64-47, who won their own tournament. Navasota dropped the third-place game to New Waverly, 60-43, Saturday, Dec. 4.

Tradarious Frazier and Javyn Jessie were selected to the all-tournament team.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2021