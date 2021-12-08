Rattler place 4th in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE – The Navasota Rattler boys’ basketball team finished the Madisonville Classic Invitational 2-2, finishing in fourth place.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Rattlers picked up a pair of wins. They knocked off Buffalo 59-46 then beat Hearne 42-35. In Day two, Friday, Dec. 3, they fell short to the tournament host Madisonville Mustangs, 64-47, who won their own tournament. Navasota dropped the third-place game to New Waverly, 60-43, Saturday, Dec. 4.

Tradarious Frazier and Javyn Jessie were selected to the all-tournament team.