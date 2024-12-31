Rattler soccer compete against alumni

Navasota High School soccer teams hosted alumni night Dec. 27, at Rattler Stadium. The Rattler varsity boys defeated the alumni, 8-3, while the Lady Rattlers fell to the alumni, 1–0. The evening also saw future Rattler soccer players in action at halftime of the alumni games. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!