The Navasota varsity tennis team had an excellent showing at the Franklin Invitational Friday, March 26. Victor Torres (left) earned a medal in boys singles finishing second, and Kylie Maxson (middle) placed second in girls singles. RIGHT: Navasota’s JV tennis team participated in the College Station High School tournament Tuesday, March 23. Catherine Peralta and D’Anthony Dearman won the consolation medal in mixed doubles. Courtesy photos