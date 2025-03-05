Rattler tracksters compete in Elgin

Track and field results Varsity High Jump: 1st Place – Markerian Wesley–Stamps. Long jump: 4th Place – Dj Mcginty. 200m: 2nd Place – Jayy Steels; 5th Place Ahmari Williams. 4x100 relay: 3rd Place – Cameron Ross, DaQuan Pratt, ZaTyrick Collins, DJ McGinty. 4x200 relay: 1st Place – Ross, McGinty, Collins, Steels. 4x400 relay: 4th Place – Kris ...

