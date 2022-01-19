Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
ALVIN ESTERAK
Lady Rattlers improve to 2-1
Rattlers bite the Tigers

Matthew Ybarra Managing Editor
WHARTON – Navasota entered District 24- 4A competition with a decisive 58-41 win over the Tigers on the road Friday, Jan. 14.

Ja’mar Jessie led all scorers with 13 points. Cash Douglas and John Lee each scored 11. Freshman Javyn Jessie scored nine followed by Kaddon Hubbard with six, JJ Graves with four and KP Powell and Tradarious Frazier scoring two each.

The Rattlers hosted El Campo Tuesday, Jan. 18, (results were not available at press time). Navasota travels to Sealy Friday, Jan. 21, with games beginning at 4:30 p.m. then return home to host Royal Tuesday, Jan. 25, with games starting at 4:30 p.m.

