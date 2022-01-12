Rattlers drop rivalry game

It was a slugfest between rivals Friday, Jan. 7, at Rattler Gym as Navasota battled Madisonville before an electric crowd. The Mustangs bested the Rattlers by one, 42-41.

After trailing by seven to start the game, the Rattlers answered riding the support of the home crowd. The game was a back-and-forth affair coming down to the final seconds of regulation before a winner was decided.

The Jessie brother, senior Ja’mar and freshman Javyn, each scored eight points for the Rattlers. JJ Graves also scored eight. Rounding out the scoring for Navasota were John Lee with six, Kaddon Hubbard five, Cash Douglass four and KP Powell two.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Navasota traveled to take on the Mexia Blackcats and prevailed 57-48. Graves led the Rattlers with 10 points, followed by Ja’mar Jessie with nine and Douglas with eight. Lee scored five, Jadyn William four, Javyn Jessie two, Nino Rodriguez two, and Hubbard one.

Navasota begins district play Friday, Jan. 14, at Wharton. Freshman begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by JV at 5:45 p.m. and varsity slated for 7:15 p.m. Th Rattlers host El Campo Tuesday, Jan. 18, with game times the same.