Rattlers true Tiger kings

WHARTON – The Rattlers left the den and unleashed a potent attack on the Wharton Tigers Friday, Aug. 27, earning Navasota a 49-0 opening-season win.

The Rattlers relentless ground attack struck first with a 3-yard run by senior Ja’marion Frear. Frear toted the ball 16 times for 214 yards. He also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. “It feels good to begin the season, but I know I can do better than I did tonight,” stated Frear.

Senior receiver John Lee caught the first of his two touchdown passes for Navasota’s second score of the opening-quarter. Lee’s first grab was good for 24 yards.

The Rattlers tacked on a pair of rushing touchdowns, the first two varsity touchdowns for sophomore Jamal Thomas. He had rushing touchdowns of 31 and 17 yards. Thomas had a third touchdown of 24 yards in the third quarter.

“I did better than I thought I would do, but I expected to do well because in the locker room I was locked in imagining what I was going to do,” explained Thomas.

For Thomas the confidence level started prior to the game. “I told him [Thomas] I needed two touchdowns from him tonight,” said Navasota Quarterback Ja’mar Jessie. “He [Thomas] told me he was getting three.” Thomas finished with 142 yards on 15 carries.

Wharton’s most viable scoring threat came toward the end of the first half. They used penalties and big plays to march deep into Rattler territory, but they were turned away by sophomore defensive-back Frankedric Powell who came away with a huge interception.

Navasota capitalized on the turnover on the final play of the half as Jessie and Lee connected for the second time on a 38-yard touchdown as time expired. Lee caught two passes for 69 yards. Jessie was 12-of- 17 passing for 175 yards and three touchdowns. “There is nothing better than opening your senior season with a big win,” said Jessie.

Rattler Head Coach Casey Dacus talked highly of his running backs but gave special credit to the offensive-line. “I thought the offensive-line was really good. We had three guys making their first start tonight on the offensive-line including Matthew Sosa (left tackle), Drew Chavez (right guard) and Douglas Franklin (right tackle). I was really proud of that unit,” said Dacus. “They have to be cohesive and I thought they did a job of communicating and targeting the right guys and giving us a chance. They had a good night tonight.”

Navasota hosts the Sealy Tigers for First Responders Night Friday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Wharton plays at Columbia Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.