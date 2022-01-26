Rattlers win penalty kick shootout

Navasota won a penalty kick shootout to notch an exciting win over Bellville Friday, Jan. 21, at Rattler Stadium.

Fabian Pere z scored the Rattlers lone goal in regulation to help send the Rattlers to overtime in a 1-1 tie. Navasota won the shootout 5-4 with Juan Vargas making the game-winning save.

Navasota played at Royal Tuesday, Jan. 25 (results were not available at press time). Navasota hosts Columbus Friday, Jan. 28, and hosts Discovery Tuesday, Feb. 1. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.