Richards knocks off Bartlett

CALDWELL – The Richards Lady Panthers pounced into the 1A high school volleyball playoffs catching the unsuspecting Bartlett Lady Bulldogs by surprise to earn the 1A Bi-District Championship with a 3-1 win.

With the win, the Lady Panthers advanced to the Area Round to face the Nordheim Pirates Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Flatonia High School (results were not available at press time).

Richards won the fi rst set against Bartlett decisively 25-8. The Lady Panthers went on to win set two 25- 21 but dropped set three 24-26. In set four the Lady Panthers secured the win 25-21.

The winner between Richards and Nordheim will face the Round Top-Carmine versus Waelder winner.

