The tears flowed as Navasota senior pitcher Emily Ripkoski, the lone senior player, was honored during senior night at Ira Floyd Field Tuesday, April 20. Ripkoski has been a four-year starter for the Lady Rattlers and in 2018 etched her name in Lady Rattler history helping lead the team to ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!