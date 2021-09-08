Run Bulldogs run

The run-heavy Iola Bulldogs were looking to get their first win of the season, but the Normangee Panthers spoiled their home-opener with a 51-14 win.

Iola (0-2) started the game on the right foot after a fumble recovery early in the game led to a Bulldog touchdown. Iola sophomore Kyler Dreher ran for a 12-yard touchdown to give Iola the early lead, however, it was all Normangee for the majority of the game.

Normangee senior quarterback Izaha Jones took over the game with a total of five running touchdowns, a two-point conversation and a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Panther defense did their part to keep Iola from getting back into the game with a safety and two fumble recoveries. Normangee gave the Bulldogs trouble all night.

The turnovers have made it hard for the Bulldogs to score as they have lost momentum multiple times during their first two games leading to scores for the opposing team.

“We got a young group, so we are taking it play by play,” said Iola head coach Kerry Bamburg. Iola only has four seniors on their roster and 12 freshmen on the team. With all that being said coach Bamburg feels good about the team, “We are not hitting the panic button,” he stressed. “We have played two pretty good teams. It’s a good test of where we need to be.”

Iola will look to turn the page and focus now on the Lovelady Lions. The Lions are 1-1 this season, having lost their last game to New Waverly (6-45). The Bulldogs host the Lions Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m.