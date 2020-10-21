Run Randle Run!

Navasota scored three times in the fourth to propel the Rattlers to a 42-21 win over the La Grange Leopards.

It was a battle in the trenches as two power running attacks went head-to-head. Navasota’s offensive line paved the way for the Rattlers to pick up 377 yards on the ground and punch it across the goal line six times. Darius Randle rushed for 278 yards on 20 carries with four touchdowns and Ja’Mar Jessie carried the ball 13 times for 11 yards and two touchdowns. Jessie also passed for 93 yards.

La Grange (3-4, 0-2) scored first with their power ground attack. D.J. Taylor capped the opening drive with a 9-yard run. Jackson Bundick converted on the point-after. Navasota (4-2, 2-0) answered the Leopard attack scoring on a 7-yard run from Jessie. Miguel Alvarado tied the game splitting the uprights.

Navasota forced La Grange to punt on the ensuing possession but fumbled the return. The Leopards capitalized with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone by quarterback Clay Wolff.

Both teams exchanged punts, then Darius Randle exploded for one of his four touchdowns, this one good for 48 yards. Alvarado tacked on the point-after.

La Grange executed a fake punt converting on a fourth-and-long with the offensive line pushing the ball carrier across the first down marker. Taylor scored on a 27-yard run to regain the lead, the second of his two touchdowns. Taylor had 152 yards on 25 carries.

Randle brought the Rattlers within one with 15-seconds remaining on his 4-yard run. The kick was wide, and Navasota trailed 21-20 at halftime.

The Rattler defense pitched a shutout in the second half, and the Rattlers scored on a Jessie 4-yard run in the fourth followed by two runs from Randle, goo d for 45 and 66-yard touchdowns.

“This was a phenomenal effort not only by Darius [Randle] but by the entire offensive-line,” stated Navasota Head Coach Darius Randle. “The loaded the box with seven or eight guys the whole night and I thought the offensive-line did a really good job for us controlling the game. Darius will be the first to tell you that those runs don’t happen if those front five guys don’t get it done. We also used Alex Santos a bunch tonight as a halfback/ tight-end to give us an extra blocker.” Dacus said everything came together and Darius was able to reap the reward from it.

Navasota travels to Cuero to take on the Gobblers Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. La Grange hosts Gonzales.