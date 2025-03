Anderson–Shiro Varsity Baseball March 21 Onalaska 4, Anderson–Shiro 9 OHS — 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 4 8 5 ASO — 4 3 0 0 2 0 X 9 9 2 Top Hitters: Kieren Gill 3–3, 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Kyle Buenger 2–4, 2B, 2 RBI; Aiden Moyers 1–4, 2B, 1 RBI;

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!