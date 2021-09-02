Sealy Tigers (1-0) at Navasota Rattlers (1-0)

Friday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.

First Responders Night Rattler Stadium, 1 Rattler Drive, Navasota, Texas 77868

Last week: Sealy 43, Brazosport 14; Navasota 49, Wharton 0;

Previous Matchups: 2020: Navasota (W) 33-28; 2019: Sealy (W) 29-0; 2018: Sealy (W) 38-14; 2015: Navasota (W) 31-7; 2014: Navasota (W) 65-6; 2011: Navasota (W) 40-13; 2010: Navasota (W) 33-17;

Key Players: Sealy quarterback D’vonne Hmielewski showed he is a true dual threat in the Tigers win over Brazsoport. He was 18-26 passing for 209 yards (2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions) and had 12 carries for 11 yards (3 touchdowns). Navasota ran all over Wharton. Both sophomore running back Jamal Thomas (142 yards, 3 touchdowns) and senior Ja’marion Frear (214 yards, 1 rushing touchdown 1 receiving TD) dominated on the ground.

Key Matchup: The game in the trenches will decide this game. Navasota dominated on the offensive side of the trenches even with new faces. If the Rattlers have another big game in the trenches they have a great chance to be 2-0. Sealy only surrendered 151 yards on the ground last week but face a more potent running game this week.

Next Week: Navasota at Mexia; Sealy at Montgomery Lake creek