Senior Owls honored

ANDERSON - The Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls celebrated their senior class Friday night, Oct. 22, at Owl Stadium. Prior to the game, all senior football, band, cheer, and support personnel were celebrated on the field with their parents. Later that evening the Owls lost a heartbreaker to the Kountze Lions, 17-6.

The Lions got the scoring going by capitalizing on an Owl turnover early in the first quarter. On their opening drive Kountze wasted no time going off tackle for a long touchdown run. Anderson turned the ball over after a short drive later in the first. Again, the Lions marched downfield, but the stingy Owl defense held tough near the goal line. The Lions settled for a field goal with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter.

There were a couple of quick offensive bursts from the Kountze in the second quarter, and the Lions managed to punch in another touchdown at the 9:24 mark of the second quarter. The score extended the lead to 17-0.

Anderson got their offense and defense in gear from that point on. The young Owls supported their graduating Seniors who had some great catches and plays. Seniors Auston Cooper, Jonathan Ritchie, Lane Hillert, Peyton Binford, and Tyler Martin led the offense. The group combined to open up a hole for fellow senior running back Karrter Ellis to punch in a touchdown with 7:33 left in the half. That cut the Lion lead to 17-6.

A defensive battle ensued in the second half. The Owls were led by seniors Duncan Benton, Seth Benton, Trevor Fernandez, Mar’Tavion Offing and Camren Klawinsky. Those players and the rest of the defense stood tough against an onslaught of Lion drives. The Lions also weathered the Owl offensive attacks with a bend but do not break approach. The second half remained scoreless despite sacks and quarterback hurries that forced fumbles and interceptions by the Owls. Despite a valiant effort by the Owl seniors, time ticked away in the final half finalizing a 17-6, Lion victory.

Going into the bye week, Owl Head Coach Brad Hodges emphasized getting healthy, camaraderie and team building. “This group has not lost their energy and drive despite a lot of tough breaks; close, hard games; and injuries,” he said. “They still support each other and that is a testament to their character as men. We are going to build on that and work on the Bulldog game plan over the next two weeks.”

The Owls will regroup this week with a much-needed break before they travel to New Waverly on Nov. 5. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and is pivotal in determining playoff positioning for the Bulldogs.