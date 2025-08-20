Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Fauth provides rural voice on SB 2753 committee
Next article
Lasy Owls compete in Leon

Shirley notches first career win

August 20, 2025 - 16:50
Posted in:
Sports
Article Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt Text

Navasota picked a win for new head volleyball coach Kylee Shirley in her first game leading the Lady Rattlers, Aug. 14, in the opener of the Lady Rattler Volleyball Tournament.  The Lady Rattlers defeated Hempstead 2–0 (25-23, 25-15). “It was good, it was exciting,” Shirley said about the inaugural win. “You ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025