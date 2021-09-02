Somerville Yeguas (1-0) at Anderson-Shiro Owls (0-1)

Friday, Sept. 3, 7:00 p.m.

Owl Stadium, 458 FM 149 458 FM 149 – Anderson, Texas 77830

Last week: Somerville 38, Hull-Daisetta 10; Brazos 23, Anderson Shiro 8;

Previous Matchups: 2020: Anderson-Shiro (W) 21-15; 2013: Anderson-Shiro (W) 35-13; 2012: Somerville (W) 26-19;

Key Players: Somerville senior quarterback Johnny Legg was a leader in week one passing for 164 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 92 yards and a score. His favorite target was Verkobe Woodberry who caught all four touchdowns. Anderson-Shiro running back Jarvis Haynes scored the Owls lone touchdown in week one, but the speedy Haynes is only half of the force in the backfield. Mar’Tavion Offing is a big bruising back that can wear out defenses.

Key Matchup: The Owls need to secure the secondary to win this game. The young secondary needs to limit the Yegua passing game and prevent Woodberry from having another stellar game.

Next Week: Anderson at Blanco; Leon at Somerville