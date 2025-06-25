Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
State champ thriving professionally

June 25, 2025 - 07:00
Like so many times before, former Navasota quarterback Shelton Eppler found himself on a bus ride to a football game along with the rest of his teammates. Except this time, his teammates on the Aalborg 89ers all spoke Danish.  But just like high school, it was still a time to bond. “Just ...

