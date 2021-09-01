Turnovers cost Bulldogs in opener

THRALL – The Iola Bulldogs were unable to overcome turnovers in their season-opening 40- 6 loss to the Thrall Tigers Friday, Aug.27.

Thrall pounced into the endzone first on a six-yard run by senior Tyreke Irvin in the opening-quarter. Iola answered with a 40-yard run by Kyle Dreher, but a failed conversion left the Bulldogs trailing 7-6.

Irvin extended the Tiger lead with his second touchdown of the quarter, a one-yard run. The Tigers scored four times in the third quarter finalizing the score 40-6.

Iola rushed the ball 50 times for 300 yards, but had negative yards passing. Coy Elliott had 17 carries for 102 yards. Dreher rushed 12 times for 97 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Brian Crosby had 11 carries for 56 yards.

Thrall plays at Livingston Friday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Iola hosts Normangee Friday at 7:30 p.m.