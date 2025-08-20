This week in sports

Aug. 20–Aug. 27 VOLLEYBALL Aug. 21–23 • Navasota at Rockdale Tournament • Anderson–Shiro at Lufkin Tournament • Iola at Lufkin Tournament Aug. 22 • Richards at Latexo Aug. 26 • Schulenberg/Brazos Christian at Iola • Covenant Christian at Richards • Latexo at Anderson • Buffalo at Navasota FOOTBALL Aug. 21 • Brenham at Navasota (scrimmage) • Iola at Rosebud–Lott (scrimmage) • Anderson–Shiro at Wallis–Brazos TENNIS Aug. 25 • El Campo ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!