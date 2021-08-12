Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Wisnoski makes 3A-All State Team

Special To The Examiner
    WISNOSKI

ANDERSON – Ryan Wisnoski, a 2021 Anderson-Shiro High School graduate, was an honorable mention selection at second-base for the Texas Sports Writers Association 3A All-State Team.

Wisnoski helped lead the Owls to a deep playoff run and was also named 23-3A Defensive Player of the Year. He led the team with a .453 batting average and 36 RBI’s. Wisnoski also scored 39 runs.

Wisnoski will attend Tarleton State University in the fall. He is the son of Robert and Rebecca Wisnoski.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2021