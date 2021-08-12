Wisnoski makes 3A-All State Team

ANDERSON – Ryan Wisnoski, a 2021 Anderson-Shiro High School graduate, was an honorable mention selection at second-base for the Texas Sports Writers Association 3A All-State Team.

Wisnoski helped lead the Owls to a deep playoff run and was also named 23-3A Defensive Player of the Year. He led the team with a .453 batting average and 36 RBI’s. Wisnoski also scored 39 runs.

Wisnoski will attend Tarleton State University in the fall. He is the son of Robert and Rebecca Wisnoski.