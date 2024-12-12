JLco Julia Amaral // Shutterstock 73% of small business owners optimistic about 2025 economy Nearly three-quarters (73%) of U.S. small business owners are optimistic about their economic viability in 2025, according to NEXT Insurance research. Despite challenges like rising business costs and shifting consumer trends, the economic outlook paints a complex picture ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!