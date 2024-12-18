Over half of Americans say how much they weigh directly impacts their mental health, according to new study Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock Over half of Americans say how much they weigh directly impacts their mental health, according to new study If you've ever felt like your weight impacts your emotional well-being, you're not alone. In fact, 58% of Americans report that how much they weigh directly affects their daily mental health,PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!