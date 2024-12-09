Ross Helen // Shutterstock Pet-proof the holidays: 8 seasonal hazards and their pet-safe solutions The winter holiday season is officially on the horizon. With it, the season promises cozy evenings spent with friends and family. Naturally, pets are a beloved part of their families, so, unsurprisingly, many cats and dogs are closely ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!