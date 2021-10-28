Anderson Trunk or Treat Saturday

Winner number nine of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Oct. 24. The winner of a No. American Arms 22 LR Mini Revolver is Dale Hilsgen of Houston. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Oct. 31.

The annual Anderson-Shiro Elementary PTO Fall Festival is set for Friday, Oct. 29 on the elementary school grounds from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The PTO invites the community to join our families and faculty for an evening of games, crafts, inflatables, cookie walk, silent and live auctions, Fall photo booth, BBQ brown bag and lots of fun. Through generous sponsor support, ticket and concession proceeds go directly to Anderson-Shiro Elementary classrooms and programs. For more information, email elempto@ascisd.net.

It’s hard to believe the 13th Annual Anderson Trunk or Treat is about to take place once again. Pastor Kyle Childress, Daryl Alford and I took the step to implement the first one not knowing how it will be accepted. It was a total success which prompted the event to happen every year since. This year’s event will be held on Main St. Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. There will be free candy and activities for the kids. Adults and children are invited to come out in your favorite Halloween costume to enjoy a safe and fun trick or treating experience. The fun event is sponsored by local businesses, organizations, churches and individuals. For more information go to Anderson TX Trunk or Treats on Facebook or call Daryl Alford, 936-870-6025.

Mark your calendars now for the St. Mary’s gigantic annual fall Rummage Sale which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the church grounds, 8227 CR 205 in Plantersville. There is a $5 cash admission charge between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for the Early Bird Shoppers. There is no charge to enter for those that come after 9 a.m. For more information, call the office, 936-894-2223 or visit www.smsj.org.

The Grimes County Senior Center is selling raffle tickets for their upcoming annual fundraiser. There are 17 prizes on the ticket and the cost is $5 for a book of six tickets or $1 per ticket. The drawing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets call, 936-873-2818.

Our neighbors Ray and Lovenieh Merola recently returned from a month’s stay in Valencia, Spain where they visited Ray’s two daughters Melinda and Andrea. The two girls have lived in Madrid for several years, but the family owns a vacation home in Valencia where they all met up to visit. They enjoyed their visit as well as the beautiful scenery and beaches of Spain and dining out at various cuisines. This trip was planned for last year, but the pandemic crushed those plans.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Oct. 28 – Opal Perry, Kristin Fagan and Brandon Wilson; Oct 29 – Darren Derrett and Jamail Bradley; Oct. 30 – Claudia Gurrola, David Pasket, Nicole Lolly and Mike Kurtin; Oct. 31 – Mary Lavender, Martha Green, Deanna Harrison, Donna Gessner, Thomas Walkoviak, Kevin Smith and Tina VanHorn; Nov. 1 – Mike Copley and Connie Wetuski; and Nov. 3 – Reagan Wichman, Jake Perry,Trimetra Williams and Jocelyn Menefee.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Nov. 1 – Jeff and Kim Szymczak, 13 years; Nov. 1 – Derek and Melissa Darst, 18 years; and Nov. 3 – David and Carolyn Stark, 20 years.

Please keep the family of Beth Krause of Cat Spring, TX in your prayers. Beth is the mother-in-law of our youngest daughter Ashleigh who died this past week at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband Brian and three children Amy (Derek), Tanner (Ashleigh) and Courtney (Christian) as well as her grandchildren Skylar, Weston and Case.

